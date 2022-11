As we've characterized, this has always stood to be a relatively light recruiting weekend for Clemson.

The Tigers have three straight home games remaining, and from the get-go they've pushed interested prospects toward attending next week's game against Miami or the Nov. 26 rivalry contest with South Carolina.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Might turn out to have been the wise call, we'll see.

But Clemson always has at least a handful of pertinent prospects at its home games, and this one will be no different in that regard.

We indicated earlier this week that perhaps the most interesting name would be Tampa (Fla.) Catholic junior receiver Terrance "TJ" Moore.