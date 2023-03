The door hasn't formally opened for Clemson's 2025 recruiting pursuits quite yet.

But there's an orientation going on this weekend.

As we've chronicled, the Tigers are holding an underclassmen day Saturday akin to a junior day gathering.

Give a gift subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!

We've already unveiled nearly two dozen visitors to date.

By our tally, at least 19 members of the Rivals250 for rising juniors will be on campus.

Let's start with one we've added to the list: