The spring game weekend is here.

Clemson plays host to an assembled group of recruits for the final time Saturday in conjunction with the 1 p.m. Orange and White game.

As has been the case for the Tigers and their competitors the last couple of years, there was a greater focus on attracting prospects through the course of spring ball rather than concentrating efforts toward this intrasquad scrimmage.

That said, Clemson has nonetheless always brought in numerous prospects of strong interest for the spring game -- targets for this cycle, and projected targets for the next.

The marquee name for the weekend stands to be Lancaster (Texas) four-star corner Corian Gipson.