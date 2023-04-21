News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-04-21 06:22:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

In the first of two Insiders today on Tigerillustrated.com, we head into the weekend tracking more recruiting developments.

Some of the highlights of this Insider include ...

-- Additional information on Atlanta (Ga.) four-star defensive tackle and longtime Clemson target Hevin Brown-Shuler who remains set to disclose his college decision tomorrow.

-- Details on a Georgia defensive end prospect who has been gaining traction of late. He was at Clemson's spring game.

-- An interesting development at Alabama this week could very well benefit Clemson with a Rivals100 target who was just on campus.

-- There are other pertinent weekend campus visits we are keeping an eye on.

FRIDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

Take advantage of this LIMITED-TIME, special, subscription offer. Get 50% OFF your first year at Tigerillustrated.com!

Sign up HERE!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}