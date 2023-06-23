BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

A busy month of recruiting visits wraps up this weekend.

The NCAA's dead period starts Monday.

So this weekend brings the summer official visit season to a close, and focus for many targets will turn toward rendering a college decision in the coming days or weeks.

Furthermore, Clemson's coaches have entertained a number of juniors and sophomores who have stopped by campus throughout the month.

So on-campus recruiting won't resume until the one-week slot at the end of July (25-31) that leads up to the kickoff of August practices. Wherein Clemson will hold its annual All-In Cookout.

As for what Tigerillustrated.com will be closely tracking in the coming days ...

FRIDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

SHOP NOW: DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!