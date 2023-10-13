Friday Insider Notes
BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!
This is the first of two Insiders Tigerillustrated.com is releasing today.
Highlights from this Insider include ...
-- With football practice in Clemson concluding for the week on Thursday, assistant coaches are hitting the road today to recruit. We have the latest on multiple stops.
-- The latest we are hearing on four-star Clemson defensive back commit Corian Gipson of Lancaster, TX.
-- Our Friday update on four-star Clemson quarterback commit Blake Hebert of Lawrence, Mass.
-- Multiple Clemson targets have reached decisions.
-- And some pertinent targets we continue to closely track are visiting other college campuses this weekend.
FRIDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)
BIG SALE on officially-licensed Clemson apparel & gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!