THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. We’ve noted how Clemson’s commitments have increasingly come in pairs, if not bunches. And that trend appears to be continuing.

The Tigers nabbed two pledges Thursday – defensive lineman Logan Cash and linebacker Greg Williams – with new Phenix City (Ala.) Central safety offer Ray Thornton on the brink.

That runs the tally to six in a two-week span from the Dabo Swinney Camp.