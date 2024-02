BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

This is the first of two recruiting Insiders today at Tigerillustrated.com.

Highlights from this edition include ...

-- A Friday nugget on five-star offensive tackle and recent Clemson visitor David Sanders Jr.

-- A Friday nugget on four-star linebacker and recent Clemson visitor Jaedon Harmon.

-- The latest on Newberry (Fla.) four-star defensive tackle and Dabo Swinney camper Jarquez Carter (pictured on the front page).

-- And additional info on four-star Clemson targets (OL) Mal Waldrep, (OL) Ziyare Addision, (DL) Bryce Perry-Wright and (DB) Jordan Young.

FRIDAY INSIDER NOTES (For subscribers-only)

