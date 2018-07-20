Ticker
Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

-- It’s been all commitments on deck for a couple of recruiting courtships this summer.

Prospects don’t make decisions based on peers getting in their ear – particularly ones with which they had no preexisting relationships.

But it sometimes helps or doesn’t hurt when a target has relationships with your commitments and feels comfortable with the class members he might join.

As we’ve mentioned, we traveled last weekend to check out a pair of Clemson commitments in 7-on-7 action: Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star corner Sheridan Jones and Phenix City (Ala.) Central safety Ray Thornton.

Longtime Clemson 4-star cornerback target Andrew Booth of Lawrenceville, Ga.
We asked each which recruits – commitments as well as targets – they are in communication with.

It bore noting that the first person each mentioned was Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer high-four star corner Andrew Booth.

