Friday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
We outlined the confirmed visitors for Saturday’s opener and the important recruiting transpiring on-campus.
But the Tigers have a couple of other important developments this weekend beyond the game visits.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news