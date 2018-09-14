Ticker
football

Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

While the biggest visitor name is no longer on the marquee, there are still a couple of notable recruits slated to attend Clemson’s noon game Saturday with Georgia Southern.

The most relevant are juniors, as a handful of pertinent targets and candidates are still slated to be on hand.

{{ article.author_name }}