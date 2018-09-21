THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson is a showcase game for most opponents, often increasing the chances of a mutually relevant recruiting target being on hand when the Tigers come to town.

Based on our information, Georgia Tech expects to play host to a bunch of prospects for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game in Atlanta.

There shouldn’t be many of significance on hand, as quite simply Georgia Tech hasn’t been attracting the caliber of talents under Clemson’s consideration.

We can tell you that one specific attendant of interest will be Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark 2020 receiver Ze’Vian Capers.