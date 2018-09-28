THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson’s conference home opener brings about an unseasonably significant recruiting weekend.

The Tigers tend to steer clear of early season official visits. But there’s an exception this weekend with Apopka (Fla.) Wekiva defensive tackle Tyler Davis coming with his parents in conjunction with Saturday’s noon game against Syracuse.

Davis (6-1, 295) is believed to be on the verge of a decision, with Clemson battling it out with Florida State. The Seminoles hosted Davis for their official visit three weeks ago.