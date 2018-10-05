Friday Insider Notes
It stands to be another light weekend of recruiting activity as far as Clemson is concerned.
Wake Forest doesn’t figure to attract a wealth of pertinent mutual targets for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. game in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Sort of goes without saying considering the stature of the programs, but a quick scan of the Demon Deacons’ roster underscores the separate trails on which they recruit.
