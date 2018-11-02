THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

With most of the remaining targets lined up for official visits to one of its final two home games, we wouldn’t frame Clemson’s noon contest Saturday against Louisville to be as significant by comparison.

But reflective of their philosophical recruiting approach, it’s about quality over quantity this weekend.

Clemson's staff plans to take a second running back in this class, and the bull’s-eye has centered squarely on Jackson (Miss.) Prep four-star Jerrion Ealy, an Ole Miss commitment.