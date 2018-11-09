THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

One last weekend out before Clemson’s recruiting intensifies for the rest of the month.

The Tigers head to Boston College today for Saturday night’s game. As we’ve noted through the week, there won’t hardly be any relevant recruiting targets in attendance, nor are Clemson’s coaches slated to be on the road scouting or checking in with prospects tonight.

That stands to change hereafter, as the Tigers will have their huge official visit gathering next weekend for the Duke game. Then certainly there will be plenty of prospects on hand for the South Carolina game Nov. 24.

And of course, a reminder that several Clemson targets will be elsewhere this weekend on significant visits.