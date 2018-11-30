THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We teased Thursday that Clemson's coaches wouldn’t totally be off the road this week in preparation for Saturday’s ACC Championship in Charlotte.

Several staffers will be attending high school games tonight, and once on-campus prep concluded Thursday, the window opened for offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell to travel for an in-home with Tampa (Fla.) Plant four-star lineman Will Putnam.

Furthermore, we can tell you that Clemson's staff does intend to swing by and check in with Charlotte (N.C.) Harding five-star athlete Quavaris Crouch today, per our sources.