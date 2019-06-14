News More News
We identified Denton (Texas) Guyer’s Eli Stowers as our new leading candidate for Clemson’s first 2021 quarterback offer on a couple of occasions this past week.

That has come to fruition.

Stowers (6-4, 205) confirmed yesterday to Tigerillustrated.com that Clemson had extended an offer following the Dabo Swinney Camp.

N8pzcyzreuiruxzojn9l
Denton's Eli Stowers has now reached double-digit offers. (Tigerillustrated.com)
