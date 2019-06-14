THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We identified Denton (Texas) Guyer’s Eli Stowers as our new leading candidate for Clemson’s first 2021 quarterback offer on a couple of occasions this past week.

That has come to fruition.

Stowers (6-4, 205) confirmed yesterday to Tigerillustrated.com that Clemson had extended an offer following the Dabo Swinney Camp.