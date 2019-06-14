Friday Insider Notes
We identified Denton (Texas) Guyer’s Eli Stowers as our new leading candidate for Clemson’s first 2021 quarterback offer on a couple of occasions this past week.
That has come to fruition.
Stowers (6-4, 205) confirmed yesterday to Tigerillustrated.com that Clemson had extended an offer following the Dabo Swinney Camp.
