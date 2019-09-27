THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson is the game ACC opponents certainly circle when they want to attract the highest-profile recruits on their board, and for understandable if not obvious reasons.

That will be the case again this weekend as North Carolina plays host to the Tigers.

Of greater importance to the Tar Heels’ fan base is that its priority basketball recruits will be in town in conjunction with their Friday night midnight madness function.

But there will also probably be a couple of pertinent football target candidates of interest on the Clemson recruiting board, too.