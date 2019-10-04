THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The big recruiting ticket this weekend is at Florida, where the Gators play host to Auburn in a match-up of top-10 unbeatens.

A handful of mutual Clemson targets are slated to be on hand.

The obvious and most timely one is Miami (Fla.) Columbus four-star receiver Xzavier Henderson, whose brother C.J. is a starting Gators cornerback.