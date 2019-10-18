Friday Insider Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
A noon kickoff Saturday at Louisville is expected to preclude most if not all Clemson's coaches from using tonight to make recruiting visits.
They won’t even swing over to see the relative notable locals.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news