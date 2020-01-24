Friday Insider Notes
Arguably Clemson’s most important recruiting function on the recruiting calendar is here.
The Tigers will hold their annual elite junior day Saturday.
By design, the gathering prioritizes quality over quantity, and the dividends tend to be spread over time.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
But make no mistake, this is where Clemson has shown to dig in with plenty of priority targets through the years.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news