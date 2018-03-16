THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
-- Clemson’s most formidable in-state recruiting challenger in North Carolina might be … Duke?
UNC is widely viewed as the state’s flagship program. N.C. State coach Dave Doeren then raised eyebrows last month by contending the Wolfpack landed the state’s top three prospects – a subjective but dubious claim in light of two five-stars they offered signing elsewhere in running back Zamir White (Georgia) and end K.J. Henry (Clemson).
Yet Duke is the one making in-state waves so far this cycle.
