Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-16 10:08:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Insider Notes

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- Clemson’s most formidable in-state recruiting challenger in North Carolina might be … Duke?

UNC is widely viewed as the state’s flagship program. N.C. State coach Dave Doeren then raised eyebrows last month by contending the Wolfpack landed the state’s top three prospects – a subjective but dubious claim in light of two five-stars they offered signing elsewhere in running back Zamir White (Georgia) and end K.J. Henry (Clemson).

Yet Duke is the one making in-state waves so far this cycle.

A4yvxvyuipxhjgzz03x6
Highly regarded Roxboro (N.C.) defensive tackle and Clemson offer Joshua Harris.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}