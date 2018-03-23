THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- With Clemson players and coaches released for spring break, visits this week have been few and far between.

The one notable visitor, as we’ve documented, was Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Benjamin School four-star corner Kaiir Elam.

Elam (6-2, 180), ranked No. 198 nationally by Rivals.com, switched plans and spent Wednesday on campus.