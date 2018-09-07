Friday Insider Notes II
The day after Clemson’s opener proved to be as high-profile a recruiting event as the actual game.
The Tigers not only scored a quiet commitment from four-star linebacker target Kane Patterson; they also played host to a five-star offensive lineman.
