Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-07 08:51:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Insider Notes II

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

The day after Clemson’s opener proved to be as high-profile a recruiting event as the actual game.

The Tigers not only scored a quiet commitment from four-star linebacker target Kane Patterson; they also played host to a five-star offensive lineman.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}