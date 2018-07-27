THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson’s All-In Cookout gets underway this evening, with the seventh annual edition posing the potential to be its most productive in years.

The Tigers are slated to bring ini at least eight uncommitted prospects and their family members in addition to the vast majority of their 18 commitments.

Several are squarely in Clemson’s crosshairs, although eyeballs are naturally locked in for Lawrenceville (Ga.) Archer high-four star corner Andrew Booth.