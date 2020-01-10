THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

NEW ORLEANS, La. | If you’re ranking best foodie cities in the country, the site of this year’s national championship has to make the recruiting edit for the finalists list.

As evidenced by the threads on The WestZone message board, most visitors come equipped with a restaurant or dish wish list. To that end, what the players experience culturally is a standard storyline for media seeking a little color.

Some of the best news for Clemson on this front: Sophomore left tackle Jackson Carman recognizes that if he’s going to eat like he did in the semifinal victory, he has to watch what he eats in the build-up to Monday’s national championship against LSU.