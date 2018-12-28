Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It's remarkable how much Clemson's offense has been overshadowed this week.

If there's been one positive to the PED sensation dominating the storylines in the run-up to this CFP semifinal, it's been relative crickets about an offense that is averaging 45.4 points per game.

So, so much talk -- and justifiably so -- about how much will change with the absence of Dexter Lawrence.