Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-28 13:32:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Friday P.M. Update

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It's remarkable how much Clemson's offense has been overshadowed this week.

If there's been one positive to the PED sensation dominating the storylines in the run-up to this CFP semifinal, it's been relative crickets about an offense that is averaging 45.4 points per game.

So, so much talk -- and justifiably so -- about how much will change with the absence of Dexter Lawrence.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}