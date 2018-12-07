Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-07 10:08:15 -0600') }} football Edit

Weekend Recruiting Nuggets

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

We wrote earlier this week about Clemson truncating its coaches’ recruiting travel to essentially this week, as with playoff preparations on-campus set to commence next Wednesday.

That meant Dabo Swinney would be getting in just about all of his important in-home visits by then – which has him hitting one uncommitted target a week before his contact period deadline.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}