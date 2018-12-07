Weekend Recruiting Nuggets
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
We wrote earlier this week about Clemson truncating its coaches’ recruiting travel to essentially this week, as with playoff preparations on-campus set to commence next Wednesday.
That meant Dabo Swinney would be getting in just about all of his important in-home visits by then – which has him hitting one uncommitted target a week before his contact period deadline.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news