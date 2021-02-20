Once upon a time, we awaited spring practice in anticipation of considerable returns from an extended period for physical development.

But when you're Clemson and annually competing well into January ... and then kicking off spring ball about as early as anyone ... well, we hardly missed you.

The Tigers take to the field Wednesday and are loading the next two weeks with practices before taking an extended leave for spring break, then returning and going strong for two more weeks in the buildup to the April 3 spring game.

Some teams have stated the intent to start later in order to allow more focus on the weight room for a dedicated stretch. But Dabo Swinney's mode of operation is to get going in late February and knock out the spring game by early April, and that enabled the Tigers to squeeze in more practices last year before pandemic restrictions were put in place.

Never leave that till tomorrow which you can do today, we suppose.