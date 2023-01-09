CLEMSON -- As the longtime head coach of a basketball team at a football school, Brad Brownell has been through his share of sparsely attended press conferences. After a big recent home win over N.C. State, he walked into the press room and there was one media member present. Just so happened that this game was on the same day of the Orange Bowl in South Florida. Give a gift subscription to Tigerillustrated.com! That's just part of life in the shadow of a much bigger sport, and in the wake of not much recent success in your own sport.

Brad Brownell has Clemson atop the Atlantic Coast Conference and with two league games in Littlejohn Coliseum on deck this week. (AP)

But present life is quickly changing for Brownell's 13th Tigers team. At 13-3 and 5-0 in the ACC, they're actually good. Really good. And the ingredients that went into their back-to-back road victories at Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech show that they're fun to watch. Really fun. Today's first sign that Brownell is in new territory was his regular appearance on the ACC media Zoom call with the rest of the conference's coaches. When his turn came, the typical sound of crickets chirping was replaced by a series of questions from different reporters who cover the league. Official NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker & Database at Tigerillustrated.com "This might be the most questions I've ever been asked on one of these in 13 years," he said during an appearance that lasted more than 10 minutes. Come Wednesday against downtrodden Louisville (2-14, 0-5) and Saturday against Duke (12-4, 3-2), the basketball Tigers will take center stage in the consciousness of the fan base. And that speaks to the most surprising development of all -- a coach and a team that was largely written off putting together the makings of something special. The last time basketball galvanized Clemson fans was in 2018 when the Tigers advanced to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament. But then came a dip to 20-14 and the NIT the following year, 16-15 and a losing ACC record in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season, the quick exits from the ACC and NCAA tournaments in 2021, followed by 17-16 and 8-12 last year. To anyone familiar with the meager history of Clemson basketball, the ups and downs since that Sweet 16 aren't anything that out of the ordinary.

Hunter Tyson is averaging a team-leading 15.4 points and 10 rebounds a game. (Getty)

But when a coach has been around this long, it becomes like most relationships of a decade-plus and fans tend to give less benefit of the doubt. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! That was apparent earlier this season for home games that featured gobs of empty seats. The students were loud and proud for successive (and impressive) wins over Penn State, Wake Forest and Towson. The rest of the joint? Not present. Not pretty. In the fans' defense, it's not easy to get energized about a team that lost at South Carolina and was run out of Atlanta by Loyola-Chicago. But all those frustrations, all that indifference and hesitation to buy in, seems washed away now. If you spent all offseason railing against Graham Neff's decision to bring Brownell back and can't find it within yourself to get behind this team, you might have a problem. Because this group has shown not just in its past two road games but well before then that it plays an entertaining and uplifting style of basketball. Our off topics forum P.J. Hall is one of the chief reasons Neff decided to stay status quo, as Hall is not just a franchise-type player but a program-type personality who lifts everyone else by sheer force of his nature. But the key to this start is that it's more than Hall. It's also Hunter Tyson, who's finally healthy and largely brilliant. It's Chase Hunter, another gifted player who also spent a lot of time dealing with injuries. It's Brevin Galloway, the lone transfer and someone who Brownell wasn't totally sold on bringing into the program initially. The decision to take him was based on his experience having been through some wars in the ACC, the idea that the moments wouldn't be too big for him and he'd come through with some cold-blooded contributions.

A happy P.J. Hall is shown here last week walking off the court in Blacksburg after Clemson's upset win over Virginia Tech. (Getty)