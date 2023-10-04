BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

As Clemson aspires to turn around its season after a disappointing 0-2 start in ACC play, one of the major objectives is the offense doing a better job of protecting the football.

But the events four days ago in Syracuse presented a reminder that the defense can make game-changing plays by creating turnovers.

Yes, it's true that life on a football team is hard when the offense is finding new ways to give the ball away against Duke and Florida State.

But it's also true that the defense can make things easier when it is producing tone-setting plays such as the ones delivered last Saturday.

GAME-CHANGING PLAYS (For subscribers-only)

DAILY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel & gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!