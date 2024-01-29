BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson offensive line coach Matt Luke has been on the job for a matter of weeks.

From all the people we talked to upon his hire to learn more about him, the common thread was: This guy is going to recruit.

Everything about his presence upon arrival -- what you heard from people inside the building, but also what you saw and heard with your own eyes and ears -- suggested this guy had been recharged and reinvigorated after spending the last two years out of coaching.

And those last two terms are probably the perfect descriptor for Clemson's latest recruiting efforts within a position group that needs to be good for the Tigers to return to great.

