Ahead of Saturday night's clash between No. 2 Clemson (11-0, 8-0) and intrastate rival South Carolina (6-4, 4-4), Tigerillustrated.com sat down with a trusted source on South Carolina's football program to get his take on not only the state of affairs with Gamecock football, but also of course the regular season finale.