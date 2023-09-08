BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

We've taken a closer look at Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik since Monday night in Durham.

First, we offer this: We've been adamant that the Duke showing wasn't the same ol' Clemson offense, although we do agree there are obvious parallels that culminated in the unsightly result.

Different running game, different passing scheme and concepts, different flaws that undermined the process.

Same need for more receiver playmaking. Same coaching handcuffs put on for the absence of trust in the passing game returns.

While all parties involved were complicit, here's where we carry strong conviction ...

