BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Opt-outs and the transactional nature of college football aside, we think bowl games still matter even if it feels like most of this postseason exercise is a shell of what it used to be.

As the head coach always says: If you don't think it's a big game, just lose it and then it'll become awfully big.

GATOR BOWL STILL MEANS SOMETHING (For subscribers-only)

***************************

BIG DECEMBER DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!