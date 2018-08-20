Georgia DB commits to Clemson
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
The Clemson Tigers landed their 23rd verbal commitment of the 2019 recruiting class Monday, as Lawrenceville (Ga.) defensive back Jalyn Phillips went public with his decision to declare for the Tigers. Phillips, who attended the Dabo Swinney Camp in June, had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com for over two months.
BEHIND PHILLIPS' DECISION TO COMMIT TO CLEMSON | AUGUST CAMP: True Freshmen Update | AUGUST CAMP: Monday Update | AUGUST CAMP: Early-week Practice Insider
Over the course of the recruiting process, Phillips claimed nearly 40 scholarship offers, notably Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Tennessee and Texas.
Rivals.com bills the Archer standout 45th overall regardless of position in the state of Georgia, 27th overall among safety prospects. He holds a 5.7 rating or a high three-star rating from the network.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Phillips is a friend and teammate of current Clemson Rivals100 cornerback commit Andrew Booth, who pledged to the Tigers on July 30. Phillips becomes the seventh prospect from the state of Georgia to join the Tigers' recruiting class.
Clemson's coaching staff is expected to take between 28-30 pledges in its 2019 recruiting class, which ranks fifth nationally by Rivals.com, trailing only Alabama, UGA, Texas A&M and Oregon.
Tigerillustrated.com will have more on Phillips' decision in a few moments.
This is one of the best promos EVER released by Tigerillustrated.com!
As Clemson's preseason practices continue, sign up for an annual subscription to Tigerillustrated.com, the No. 1 authority on Clemson football and recruiting, and get the first year at 50-percent off!
************ The promotion ends Sunday night (August 26) at 11:59 p.m. EST.
Click HERE to subscribe and take advantage of this HALF OFF promotion, preseason special!
PROMO CODE: SAVE50
For existing registered users who wish to take advantage of the promotion, please click HERE to sign up.