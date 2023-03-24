The Yellow Jackets, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 15-7 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 14-9 overall and 1-3 in ACC play.

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Angelo Dispigna hit a run-scoring double in the 11th inning in Georgia Tech’s 4-3 walkoff win over Clemson at Russ Chandler Stadium on Friday night.

Chad Fairey led off the fifth inning with his first homer of the year, then Billy Amick slapped a two-out, run-scoring single to double Clemson’s lead in the top of the sixth inning. Jackson Finley led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a homer, then Caden Grice lofted a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to give Clemson a 3-1 lead.

In the eighth inning, Jack Rubenstein grounded a run-scoring single.

With two outs and no runners on base in the ninth inning, back-to-back singles and an error on the latter allowed the tying run to score.

Terry Busse (1-1) earned the win, while Jackson Lindley (1-2) suffered the loss. Lindley allowed five hits and one earned run in three innings.

Austin Gordon got the start for the Tigers, turning in six innings and allowing just five hits and one earned run. Nick Clayton and Reed Garris (0.1 IP, 1 ER) joined Lindley in drawing relief work.

The Yellow Jackets outhit the Tigers 11-4.

The series continues Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPN3.com - ACC Network Extra.

