Clemson's Board of Trustees is scheduled to convene for its quarterly meetings on Thursday and Friday in Clemson.

Naturally one item at the top of Graham Neff's agenda is a contract extension for head basketball coach Brad Brownell, who certainly made the case for a significant one in the two weeks that followed an ugly loss to Boston College in the ACC Tournament.

Here's what we are hearing.

