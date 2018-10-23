Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-23 13:47:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Getting it done

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Just as he's always considerate of the long haul of a season, Dabo Swinney is also attuned to the long haul of a game.

When the offense doesn't convert a third down and the punting unit trots onto the field, the natural reaction from most is to get frustrated and wonder what in the heck went wrong.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}