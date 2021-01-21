TigerIllustrated - Getting it together

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Brad Brownell's team is currently ninth in the ACC's standings heading into the weekend, but one of just five conference teams with at least nine wins to date. (AP)

A team probably has a better chance of shooting 58.4 percent from the free-throw line than from the 3-point line. Those are just crazy numbers. But you'd also be crazy to chalk up these two drubbings to just those numbers. Something is off with this team, as Brownell foreshadowed the day before the Virginia game when he revealed that the first full practice back was bad. Like, really bad. Part of this was just the natural transition from the team pausing activities for the better part of five days. Plenty of other teams have had to deal with it, and now Clemson was having to deal with it. The hope entering last night's game in Atlanta was that the Virginia debacle was just a one-off born of a perfect storm of inactivity and a great Cavaliers program finding its next gear. But then a lot of the same stuff happened again, and now the 2020-21 Tigers face their first unequivocal, perhaps pivotal, test of inner fortitude. It would be great for them if they could come back home and have a get-right game against a marginal opponent. That opportunity doesn't exist. Tomorrow they'll board the buses to fly to Tallahassee for a game against the team they beat 77-67 on Dec. 29 in Littlejohn Coliseum. Florida State sat through three postponements after that game (Duke, at Syracuse, at Pittsburgh). But the Seminoles returned with a vengeance last week, routing N.C. State 105-73. That was followed with an 82-75 win over North Carolina, then a 78-65 victory at Louisville on Monday.

Clyde Trapp is averaging nearly eight points a contest. (Getty)

So a fresh, confident team now plays host to a reeling one trying to find its way -- and its spirit. Clemson has been complicit in the 3-point barrage over the past two games, with precious few closeouts or even hands in the faces of the shooters. Just as troubling is the weakness on the other end with the ball in their hands. Ten different players combined for 20 turnovers at Georgia Tech, four by Aamir Simms.

The diminished physical and mental aggression is also demonstrated in how seldom Clemson has visited the free-throw line. After the Tigers attempted 33 free throws in the aforementioned win over Florida State, they have attempted 27 combined in the last four games. Last night they shot the ball well with a 52-percent clip from the floor and nine made 3-pointers on 19 attempts. Those are usually numbers that win games. But when you commit 20 turnovers that Georgia Tech turns into 30 points, and the Jackets find it that easy to shoot from the outside, you lose by a lot and don't even really have a chance. "I thought our guys were kind of soft at times and just got stripped," Brownell said of the procession of turnovers that came when the Tigers tried to push the ball into the lane. "You can't be a good team turning the ball over 20 times. Obviously that's 20 shots you don't get. We still score 65 points, which is good for us. And not only are you not getting those 20 shots, but it's also leading to fast breaks and transition situations for them. That's a major issue. Turning the ball over is a major problem."

Aamir Simms is averaging a team-high 12.3 points per game this season. (Getty)