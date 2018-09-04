Giant steps
On Oct. 24 of 2015, Florida State went to Atlanta and let a bad team hang around too long.
After he leaped into the air to block a Roberto Aguayo field goal, allowing for a 78-yard scoop and score by Lance Austin to win the game, Georgia Tech defensive lineman Patrick Gamble said this:
"A game like this is going to go down in history. I'm going to be old and gray one day, and I can tell my child about this."
Fast-forward a mere three years, and children might be asking what the big deal is in beating Florida State.
A 28-game ACC winning streak was snapped that delirious night in Atlanta.
Since, Florida State is just 10-11 in conference play.
So let that sink in a moment. Let that be a reminder of how fast something seemingly so strong and long-lasting and certain can slip from your grasp.
There is no evidence that what Clemson has going right now -- among the surest of sure things in the crazy, ever-changing world of college football -- is going to decline anytime soon.
But you never know. Because this sport has a way of ruthlessly punishing those who think they are certain of something.
