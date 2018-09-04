THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

On Oct. 24 of 2015, Florida State went to Atlanta and let a bad team hang around too long.

After he leaped into the air to block a Roberto Aguayo field goal, allowing for a 78-yard scoop and score by Lance Austin to win the game, Georgia Tech defensive lineman Patrick Gamble said this:

"A game like this is going to go down in history. I'm going to be old and gray one day, and I can tell my child about this."

Fast-forward a mere three years, and children might be asking what the big deal is in beating Florida State.

A 28-game ACC winning streak was snapped that delirious night in Atlanta.

Since, Florida State is just 10-11 in conference play.

So let that sink in a moment. Let that be a reminder of how fast something seemingly so strong and long-lasting and certain can slip from your grasp.

There is no evidence that what Clemson has going right now -- among the surest of sure things in the crazy, ever-changing world of college football -- is going to decline anytime soon.