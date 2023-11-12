Much like it was against UAB, the Tigers had to climb out of a first-half hole and find a way to win. Against the Blazers, the Tigers trailed by as much as four points.

Led by Joesph Girard's 17 points and five three-pointers, the Tigers (3-0) were able to sneak past Davidson (2-1) to clinch the Asheville Championship on Sunday at Harrah's Cherokee Center.

Davidson's offense had three chances to tie it and send it into overtime, yet missed each one.

With 21.9 seconds left, PJ Hall was fouled near the basket and converted both to give the Tigers a 68-65 lead.

The first half against the Wildcats told a different story.

The Tigers took an early 2-1 lead with Hall converting a tough hook shot under the basket. From there, the Tigers trailed for the remainder of the half.

Davidson went on a 23-4 run, with the offense able to score at will, with the Tigers on the opposite end unable to find a basket.

The Tigers' first basket came with 18:48 left to play in the first period. Their next conversion came over seven minutes later.

From there, the Clemson bench provided a spark to close the first half out, with RJ Godfrey and Josh Beadle making tough shots to cut into the Wildcats' lead.

Godfrey finished with 10 points on 5-6 shooting with seven rebounds. His 26 minutes were the most of any Tiger off the bench.

After a poor start offensively for the Tigers, they found themselves down 28-23 at the half.

Clemson struggled to find consistency offensively in the first half, but Girard changed that theme following intermission.

Entering Sunday, Girard had shot just 2-9 in his first two games as a Tiger. Against Davidson, he went 6-15 with five three-pointers.

The Syracuse transfer had 11 points in the second half, converting three of his six shots beyond the arc. Girard found himself open for several shots at the top of the key, giving the Tigers a late spark.

Girard was not the only Clemson starter to overcome a sluggish start in the first half.

Hall shared in Girard's success, leading the Tigers with 17 points. 15 of Hall's 17 points came in the second half, which included game-winning free throws late.

Clemson found a way to put together another strong performance offensively despite a slow start. Overall, the Tigers shot 45.6-percent from the field, with 17 assists on 26 made baskets.

In 2022, the Tigers had seven wins in which they trailed at the half. Thus far in 2023, they have two wins after trailing at halftime, both coming in the Asheville Championship.

With the win, the Tigers will claim their only in-season tournament championship in 2023.

Clemson will look to stay undefeated next Sunday as it hosts Boise State at 1:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.

