TigerIllustrated - Golden Era

CLEMSON -- Four years ago, Nick Saban participated in a ride-along, made-for-TV conversation with former player and current media personality Marcus Spears.

A snippet of the chat, recently recalled by renowned sportswriter Ivan Maisel, featured Spears asking Saban: "What keeps you motivated, though? Because, like, you don't ever get tired?"

You could spend 20 minutes trying to come up with a response and still not produce one better, more of an ultimate mic drop, than Saban did within a second while driving his white Mercedes-Benz sedan:

"Tired of what? Winning?"

Keep in mind, this conversation took place just three months after Saban had certainly grown tired of watching his defense chase Deshaun Watson all over the field.

Saban didn't have to deal with Watson anymore after No. 4 dealt him perhaps the most painful defeat of his career in Tampa, but he was dealing with the outside perception that the game was maybe passing him by.

Shifting to the present, Saban is still in the figurative driver's seat. Still profoundly not tired of winning, looking toward turning 70 years old this fall in pursuit of his seventh national title over a 13-season stretch at Alabama.