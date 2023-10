BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Michigan, Tennessee and a handful of other programs have now offered this Carolinas linebacker who was just on Clemson's campus.

His visit for the Florida State game was just his second college game. It won't be his last if it's up to Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin.

GOODWIN KEEPING TABS ON CAROLINAS LINEBACKER (For subscribers-only)

