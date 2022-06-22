GREEN TO CLEMSON

Green (6-4, 275), ranked No. 190 nationally by Rivals.com , picked the Tigers over Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State.

Rome (Ga.) four-star defensive tackle Stephiylan Green announced his commitment Wednesday to Clemson. Green had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

He becomes Clemson's 11th commitment during its momentous June surge, including the seventh from the big official visit gathering at the beginning of the month.

Green checked out the program for the first time at its March 5 junior day, and Tigerillustrated.com quoted him afterward saying that he hadn't been seriously considering the Tigers until that trip changed his impression.

First-year defensive tackles coach Nick Eason established contact with Green in January and stayed consistently engaged thereafter.

Clemson then formally conveyed its offer when Green and family members arrived for the June 3-5 official visit weekend.

Green had a visit arranged with UGA for the following weekend and scheduled official visits to Ohio State for last weekend and Alabama for this upcoming one.

But he cancelled on Ohio State and Alabama, and we never had confirmation that he made it to UGA, either.

"I really want to play in the SEC, but Clemson stood out because they make sure you get your degree," Green told us earlier this month. "I like that about them. They are big on education, and that's important."