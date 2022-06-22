GREEN TO CLEMSON
Clemson's magical month continues.
Rome (Ga.) four-star defensive tackle Stephiylan Green announced his commitment Wednesday to Clemson. Green had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Green (6-4, 275), ranked No. 190 nationally by Rivals.com, picked the Tigers over Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State.
He becomes Clemson's 11th commitment during its momentous June surge, including the seventh from the big official visit gathering at the beginning of the month.
Green checked out the program for the first time at its March 5 junior day, and Tigerillustrated.com quoted him afterward saying that he hadn't been seriously considering the Tigers until that trip changed his impression.
First-year defensive tackles coach Nick Eason established contact with Green in January and stayed consistently engaged thereafter.
Clemson then formally conveyed its offer when Green and family members arrived for the June 3-5 official visit weekend.
Green had a visit arranged with UGA for the following weekend and scheduled official visits to Ohio State for last weekend and Alabama for this upcoming one.
But he cancelled on Ohio State and Alabama, and we never had confirmation that he made it to UGA, either.
"I really want to play in the SEC, but Clemson stood out because they make sure you get your degree," Green told us earlier this month. "I like that about them. They are big on education, and that's important."
Eason has now dipped into the Peach State for a pair of prominent defensive tackles in Green and Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star Vic Burley as Clemson seeks to replenish a cupboard that could lose its top three players after this season.
Green becomes the 14th member of the Tigers' recruiting class, joining College Park (Ga.) four-star defensive end A.J. Hoffler, Alpharetta (Ga.) four-star linebacker Dee Crayton, Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, Atlanta (Ga.) St. Christopher four-star corner Branden Strozier, Warminster (Pa.) tight end Markus Dixon, Riverview (Fla.) Sumner four-star safety Kylen Webb, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star corner Avieon Terrell, Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson, Austin (Texas) Vandegrift four-star lineman Ian Reed, Rockwall (Texas) four-star receiver Noble Johnson, Washington (D.C.) St. John's College four-star end David Ojiegbe and Naples (Fla.) tight end Olsen Henry.
With Green's commitment, Clemson's recruiting class is now ranked No. 3 nationally in the Rivals.com team recruiting class rankings.
