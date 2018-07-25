THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Much is expected of Clemson's football team entering the 2018 season.

Much was expected of Clemson's football team entering the 2008 season.

You probably don't need to be reminded of what happened in 2008. You are probably aware that there is a gaping chasm between then and now.

Yes, what happened 10 years ago is seared into the consciousness of every Clemson fan who was around in those days. Tommy Bowden underachieved for the last time. Terry Don Phillips took a major gamble, and drew major skepticism, by promoting a wide receivers coach who'd never even been a coordinator.

And the rest is stupefying history, grand enough that fans can now laugh about a night in Atlanta against Alabama that inflicted years-long psychological wounds.