Hall, Girard lead Clemson past Pitt 79-70, Tigers now 7-0
Clemson traveled to Pittsburgh on Sunday, hoping to keep its undefeated season rolling.
Behind Joseph Girard's 25 points, the Tigers' wishes were granted in a 79-70 win against the Panthers at the Petersen Events Center.
ALSO SEE: The inner workings of Clemson's firings and coaching search | Sunday Coaching Search Nuggets | Saturday Night Clemson Coaching Search Nuggets
In a matchup where Clemson led by double digits for a majority of the second half, the Panthers slowly crawled their way back.
With 1:31 left in the second half, the Tigers held just a six-point lead, with P.J. Hall being forced into the corner after a poked eye. The senior didn't panic and hit a three-pointer to give Clemson a 77-68 lead.
NCAA & CLEMSON TRANSFER PORTAL DATABASE & TRACKER
Pittsburgh converted on free throws shortly after and attempted to send the Tigers to the foul line.
Like Clemson had done all afternoon, it turned to Girard to close things out.
Girard was immediately fouled by a Panther defender and converted on both of his shots from the foul line. The Tigers led by nine and Clemson held onto to secure its first ACC win.
It wasn't just free throws where Girard found success, as he hit a new season high in points, with six of his seven made baskets coming from beyond the arc.
With 7:29 left in the first half, Blake Hinson carved inside the Tiger defense for a layup, making it a 23-20 Clemson lead. Once again, it appeared the Tigers were in for another battle on the road.
Girard had other plans, accounting for 12 of the Tigers' 15 final points in the half, with Clemson holding a 37-26 lead at halftime.
Girard wasn't Clemson's only source of offense, as Hall became the second Tiger of the afternoon to score 20 points or more.
Much like Hall had done all season, he found his offense in multiple spots. Hall found success inside while finding opportunities from long range, shooting 50 percent from deep.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Clemson's ability to share the ball continued to display against the Panthers, with the Tigers hitting 28 shots on 15 assists.
The Tigers lead the ACC in assists per game with 17.8.
Hall added a double-double with 11 rebounds to accompany 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting.
Chauncey Wiggins, in relief of Jack Clark, scored 12 points. Wiggins went perfect from the foul line while converting two three-pointers.
Ian Schiefflein recorded 17 rebounds, leading both teams off the glass.
Hinson's 27 points for the Panthers were a game-high.
Clemson closes its road trip undefeated, moving to 7-0 on the 2023-24 season.
The Tigers will be back in action on Wednesday in Littlejohn Coliseum, hosting undefeated South Carolina at 8:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.
****************************************
For a very limited time, get 50% OFF year one of your subscription at Tigerillustrated.com!
Simply go HERE to sign up for your discounted subscription!
Also makes for a fantastic gift idea!
Offer expires at midnight.
PROMO CODE: CLEMCOACHES