Pittsburgh converted on free throws shortly after and attempted to send the Tigers to the foul line.

With 1:31 left in the second half, the Tigers held just a six-point lead, with P.J. Hall being forced into the corner after a poked eye. The senior didn't panic and hit a three-pointer to give Clemson a 77-68 lead.

In a matchup where Clemson led by double digits for a majority of the second half, the Panthers slowly crawled their way back.

Behind Joseph Girard's 25 points, the Tigers' wishes were granted in a 79-70 win against the Panthers at the Petersen Events Center.

Clemson traveled to Pittsburgh on Sunday, hoping to keep its undefeated season rolling.

Like Clemson had done all afternoon, it turned to Girard to close things out.

Girard was immediately fouled by a Panther defender and converted on both of his shots from the foul line. The Tigers led by nine and Clemson held onto to secure its first ACC win.

It wasn't just free throws where Girard found success, as he hit a new season high in points, with six of his seven made baskets coming from beyond the arc.

With 7:29 left in the first half, Blake Hinson carved inside the Tiger defense for a layup, making it a 23-20 Clemson lead. Once again, it appeared the Tigers were in for another battle on the road.

Girard had other plans, accounting for 12 of the Tigers' 15 final points in the half, with Clemson holding a 37-26 lead at halftime.

Girard wasn't Clemson's only source of offense, as Hall became the second Tiger of the afternoon to score 20 points or more.

Much like Hall had done all season, he found his offense in multiple spots. Hall found success inside while finding opportunities from long range, shooting 50 percent from deep.

Clemson's ability to share the ball continued to display against the Panthers, with the Tigers hitting 28 shots on 15 assists.

The Tigers lead the ACC in assists per game with 17.8.