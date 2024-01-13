But the Tigers missed that familiar feeling of winning, having dropped games to Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Miami.

The Eagles were without four sick players, including starters Quinten Post and Prince Aligbe . They certainly missed Post, their leading scorer at more than 16 points a game.

Clemson got just what the doctor ordered -- a precious 89-78 win at Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday after a three-game losing streak.

CLEMSON -- Boston College came to Clemson missing key players because of a stomach bug.

In their previous two games, PJ Hall and Joe Girard were in a serious offensive funk in combining to shoot 12-of-46 from the field.

The pair snapped out of it Saturday, both scoring 26 points on a combined 18-for-34 shooting. Girard was 5-of-11 from 3 after shooting 5-for-19 from long range during the losing streak.

Girard scored 17 of his points after intermission, Hall 14. They both shot 6-for-8 in the final 20 minutes.

Hall achieved a double-double with 11 rebounds in 32 minutes. RJ Godfrey was the Tigers' only other double-figure scorer with 11 points off the bench on 5-of-6 shooting.

Brad Brownell's team improved to 12-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC. Boston College dropped to 10-6 and 1-4.

Clemson was a bit sluggish in the first half and struggled to get much separation, leading just 39-35 with 1:29 left. But the Tigers managed to go into the locker room up nine after Girard was fouled on a 3-pointer with three seconds left and made all three free throws.

The Tigers turned it up in the second half, shooting 69.2 percent and leading by 15 with 14:53 left and stretching it to as much as 19 points.

Boston College shot it well, with a 51-percent clip from the field and a 40-percent tally from beyond the 3-point arc (40 percent). But Clemson commanded the boards, out-rebounding Earl Grant's team 38-23 and scoring 15 second-chance points to seven for Boston College. Clemson had 10 offensive rebounds.