CLEMSON -- Seven years ago, you heard Urban Meyer gushing over Clemson's new offense and it made you all tingly inside.

Meyer, architect of the powerful Florida offense that produced two national titles, was now out of coaching. He had a side gig at ESPN, and that job brought him to Death Valley on two occasions in 2011.

Meyer was smitten with Chad Morris, in his first year as the Tigers' offensive coordinator, as Morris poured jet fuel into Clemson's machine with tempo and formations that stretched defenses horizontally and vertically.

Morris had gone and studied Meyer's run game at Florida years before, and now he'd fused that with the Hurry-Up, No-Huddle approach Morris learned from Gus Malzahn.

Meyer was so impressed with Morris that he would soon call him after taking the head-coaching job at Ohio State. He wanted Morris to help run the show there and Morris declined, but that's not the point of this.